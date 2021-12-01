'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Love Anthem 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi' Released; Watch

After teasing fans with the first glimpse of Aashiqui Aa Gayi, makers of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam have released the love ballad today. The track is all things magical, showcasing Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic getaways and brewing love story. The clip opens up with the duo discussing how their love story could be like that of Romeo and Juliet, however, Prabahs notes that he's not someone to die for love and just wants 'Flirtationship'.

Their intense chemistry is showcased against the backdrop of scenic beaches, mountains, and sets the stage for the passionate love story fans will soon witness. The 3-minute clip also echoes the message," You don't fall in love, you rise in love". Aashiqui Aa Gayi has been crooned by Mithoon and Arijit Singh, while Mithoon is also in charge of composing, creating and arranging the song.

Radhe Shyam's new song Aashiqui Aa Gayi released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 1, Prabhas shared the track's teaser and wrote," I'm glad to share this Love Anthem #AashiquiAaGayi from #RadheShyam, with all of you. Full song out now, link in the bio." Take a look.

The song comes days after the animated, lyrical track Ee Raathale got released, which, on similar lines was a depiction of the leading duo's passionate romance. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has created buzz ever since the leading duo's first look posters came out. The film, which is set in 1970's Europe, has an impeccable music score curated by Justin Prabhakaran.

When will Radhe Shyam release?

The film will release on January 14, 2022, coinciding with the festival of Sankranthi. The film's teaser had been released on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday in October this year, showcasing him as palmist Vikramaditya. While introducing the role, the production banner noted that he was out to 'cast his spell & win everyone's heart!'. Pooja Hegde will essay his love interest Prerana, while actors like Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Bhagyashree will essay supporting roles.

