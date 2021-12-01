Last Updated:

'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Love Anthem 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi' Released; Watch

Makers of Pooja Hegde & Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' have released the romantic ballad 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi', which is all about the leading duo's passionate love story.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Radhe Shyam

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @ACTORPRABHAS


After teasing fans with the first glimpse of  Aashiqui Aa Gayi, makers of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam have released the love ballad today. The track is all things magical, showcasing Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic getaways and brewing love story. The clip opens up with the duo discussing how their love story could be like that of Romeo and Juliet, however, Prabahs notes that he's not someone to die for love and just wants 'Flirtationship'.  

Their intense chemistry is showcased against the backdrop of scenic beaches, mountains, and sets the stage for the passionate love story fans will soon witness. The 3-minute clip also echoes the message," You don't fall in love, you rise in love". Aashiqui Aa Gayi has been crooned by Mithoon and Arijit Singh, while Mithoon is also in charge of composing, creating and arranging the song. 

Radhe Shyam's new song Aashiqui Aa Gayi released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 1, Prabhas shared the track's teaser and wrote," I'm glad to share this Love Anthem #AashiquiAaGayi from #RadheShyam, with all of you. Full song out now, link in the bio." Take a look. 

READ | 'Radhe Shyam' makers release 1st single 'Ee Raathale'; Here are 5 takeaways from the song

The song comes days after the animated, lyrical track Ee Raathale got released, which, on similar lines was a depiction of the leading duo's passionate romance. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has created buzz ever since the leading duo's first look posters came out. The film, which is set in 1970's Europe, has an impeccable music score curated by Justin Prabhakaran. 

READ | 'RRR', 'Bheemla Nayak', 'Radhe Shyam': Witness clash of these big Telugu flicks in January

When will Radhe Shyam release?

The film will release on January 14, 2022, coinciding with the festival of Sankranthi. The film's teaser had been released on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday in October this year, showcasing him as palmist Vikramaditya. While introducing the role, the production banner noted that he was out to 'cast his spell & win everyone's heart!'. Pooja Hegde will essay his love interest Prerana, while actors like Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Bhagyashree will essay supporting roles.

READ | '83', 'RRR' & 'Radhe Shyam's release to get impacted abroad amid new COVID-19 strain?

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @ACTORPRABHAS

READ | 'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas-Pooja lost in each other's eyes in new poster ahead of song release
READ | 'Radhe Shyam': Witness the magic of love with Prabhas-Pooja's 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi' teaser

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Radhe Shyam, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com