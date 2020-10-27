Radhika Apte 'can't Wait' To Try Products From Sai Tamhankar's 'The Saree Story'; See Post

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte recently took to her Instagram handle to shower praises on actor Sai Tamhankar, as the latter recently launched her own clothing brand, The Saree Story. Radhika Apte shared a picture of Sai Tamhankar posing in one of her products and also penned a note for her, which reads, “This Lovely woman has just started her own label. Check it out!’.

Also Read | India Calls On Concerned Parties In Middle East To Stop Supporting Terrorist Groups

'Can't wait to wear them': Radhika Apte

More so, Radhika further added, “Many Congratulations Sai Tamhankar. I can’t wait to wear them. Sending you lots of love". In the picture, Sai Tamhankar can be seen draped in an orange saree. The actor further accessorised her look with a pair of heavy jhumkas and a set of pearl necklace. Take a look at Radhika Apte’s post for Sai Tamhankar.

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar Meets Mike Pompeo Ahead Of 2+2 Dialogue To Discuss India-US Security

All about Sai Tamhankar's The Saree Story

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sai Tamhankar revealed that 'The Saree Story' is launched in collaboration with her college friend Shruti Bhosale Chavan. Speaking about the types of sarees in her brand, Sai Tamhankar revealed that the designs, the cloth and every minuscule element that culminates in the process of making a saree are unique and exclusive in her store. More so, the actor added that just like movies, there is a story to every saree in 'The Saree Story'.

Speaking about the speciality of their brand, Shruti Bhosale Chavan opined that sarees never go out of fashion and each state comes with a unique style of saree. Chavan further added that they have made an attempt to blend it with the way the new generation looks at wearing the saree. Shruti revealed there are 30 types of sarees in the country.

Also Read | India Calls On Concerned Parties In Middle East To Stop Supporting Terrorist Groups

Radhika Apte - on the professional front

From portraying the character of a RAW agent Anjali Mathur in the successful Netflix thriller Sacred Games, or the lustful college professor Kalindi in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories, Radhika has seemingly never shied away from playing a variety of characters. Radhika Apte’s repertoire in Bollywood is also quite impressive, having two National Award-winning films like Padman and Andhadhun under her belt. Radhika was last seen in the film, Raat Akeli Hai, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor currently has Shantaram in her kitty.

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar Meets Mike Pompeo Ahead Of 2+2 Dialogue To Discuss India-US Security

(Image credits: Radhika Apte's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.