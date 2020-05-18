Radhika Apte Cuts Her Hair Short, Calls Herself 'Mushroom Head'; Check Out Her New Look

Radhika Apte on Sunday announced on her Instagram that she is planning on bidding an emotional goodbye to her beautiful hair. The 'Sacred Games' actor who is currently in London with husband Benedict Taylor, indeed chopped it off and shared her new look on Monday. She captioned the post saying, "Going to take a pair of scissors and chop the length. I love how long and healthy my hair has grown. But it’s time to say goodbye!" [sic]

Using some amazing Instagram filters which the actor called a 'Lockdown effect', Apte shared some boomerangs and pictures flaunting her short hair. Actor Sayani Gupta dropped a comment saying, "Oh damn. I want so baddd" and Shahana Goswami wrote, "ðŸ˜ looowe it!"

What's next for Radhika Apte?

On the work front, the Emmy nominated actor was last seen in the film Liberte: A Call to Spy based on the beginning of World War II. Radhika Apte was all set to feature in the television series Shantaram before the Coronavirus pandemic. The series is based on the Gregory David Roberts' best selling novel of the same name.

Radhika during the lockdown

She has been a part of an interesting initiative called 'Aage Ki Soch'. Earlier last month, Radhika had shared a video-- a collaboration of many Indian artists-- which urged people to use the time under lockdown for something productive and creative.

The video aimed to encourage the nation's youth to spend this time at home and use it productively to engage in activities that will upskill their existing knowledge base and prepare them for the new world after the COVID-19 crisis subsides. It's written and composed by Dil Hai Hindustani winner Akshay Dhawan and Shashwant Singh.

The music video also includes Naveen Polishetty, Anto Philip, Shantanu Maheshwari, Rohit Raj, Karan Tacker, Abish Mathew, Akansha Ranjan, Elnaaz Norouzi, Naser and Vineeth.

