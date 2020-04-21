Radhika Apte Flaunts Bikini Bod In Latest Post, Gets A 'wow' From Vijay Varma

Radhika Apte is one of the most influential actors working in the entertainment industry right now. Radhika has featured in a number of acclaimed films like Padman, Andhadhun, Badlapur and many others. She also enjoys a massive following on Instagram of 3.2 million where she is often seen posting tidbits from her life. This time around, the actor posted a photo sporting a bikini while being on a boat. Check it out below -

Radhika Apte sporting a bikini

Radhika Apte could be seen sporting a bikini coupled with sunglasses as she sat on a boat on the sea. She could be seen holding a diving t-shirt with fins placed on the side. Radhika could be seen engrossed in what looks like, suiting up to go for a dive. In the caption, Radhika expressed that she is enjoying being 'locked down'. This post was received sarcastically by actor Vijay Varma who couldn't help himself from a dropping a comment under Radhika Apte's post. Check it out below -

Besides this, Radhika Apte has been sharing a number of photos on Instagram. She recently shared that she is spending time in London as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads. Check out her posts below -

