Radhika Apte Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her 'most Healing Night Travel'; See Post

Recently, Bollywood actor Radhika Apte took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her 'night travels', alongside the 'measureless oceans'. Apte shared a picture of a half moon-instilled night, below which shines a well-lit connecting bridge. Take a look at the picture shared by Radhika Apte and check how fans reacted to it:

Radhika's 'most healing' post

Fans React:

To keep her fans entertained on social media platforms, Radhika Apte has been giving glimpses of her life in London and has shared many throwback pictures.

Also Read | 'Biden Can Win By 3 Million Votes And Still Lose, Take It From Me', Warns Clinton At DNC

Recently, Apte shared an unmissable throwback picture with her grandmother. The picture features a young Radhika enjoying her ride on a swing, while her grandmother lends her support. In her caption, Radhika Apte mentioned that it was serendipity that this year her 35th birthday according to the tithi is on the same day when her grandmother turns 100 years old. Adding to the same, Radhika mentioned that it was great to grow old thinking of her. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Sena Tells Mumbai Police 'don't Feel Bad, Politics Was Inserted' After SC's Sushant Order

Also Read | 'Biden Can Win By 3 Million Votes And Still Lose, Take It From Me', Warns Clinton At DNC

Radhika Apte - on the professional front

From portraying the character of a RAW agent Anjali Mathur in the successful Netflix thriller Sacred Games, or the lustful college professor Kalindi in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories, Radhika has seemingly never shied away from playing a variety of characters. Radhika Apte’s repertoire in Bollywood is also quite impressive, having two National Award-winning films like Padman and Andhadhun under her belt. Radhika was last seen in the film, Raat Akeli Hai, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor currently has Shantaram in her kitty.

(Image credits: Radhika Apte Instagram)

Also Read | Sena Tells Mumbai Police 'don't Feel Bad, Politics Was Inserted' After SC's Sushant Order

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.