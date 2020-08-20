Sena Tells Mumbai Police 'don't Feel Bad, Politics Was Inserted' After SC's Sushant Order

After the Supreme Court gave its nod to the CBI to take over the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shiv Sena through its editorial in Saamana defended the Mumbai Police saying that they should 'not feel bad' over the verdict since they had been investigating honestly.

"Mumbai police shouldn't feel bad, it was investigating honestly but when politics is inserted in an issue what else is expected?" said Raut in Saamana. "If by handing over the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the CBI, they feel 'justice will be done' in this case, then it is welcome. The CBI will find out the truth of this case and the Mumbai Police should cooperate with the CBI," said Sanjay Raut.

"Politics around discrediting Mumbai police"

Shiv Sena also mentioned that the SC in their observation had stated that the Mumbai Police still had the right to investigate. "Those who celebrate the victory on the recognition of the CBI Investigation should take a look at the instructions of the SC. Mumbai Police Investigation was moving in the right direction as per the law, the investigation was in its final stage when it was handed over to the CBI on the recommendation of the Bihar," said Sanjay Raut.

"Sushant's case must be investigated impartially. If there is any doubt in the minds of their relatives, then it must come to light. There is no question of disrespecting the decision of the Supreme Court. But the question is the reputation of the Mumbai Police and the political mudslinging on it. Attempts to discredit the rule of law must be stopped. Sushant got justice. Justice must be done. But when the Mumbai Police is on the path of truth and justice, it is not right to stop it," said Raut. It is important to note here that the Maharashtra government has similarly been accused of putting 'political pressure' on the Mumbai police probe, though while the claims against Mumbai police and suspicions over its lapses are well documented, in Raut's corner are only his words.

Raut also took a veiled dig at the BJP asking those who 'don a khaki and hold a political party's flag' to not question Maharashtra. "Maharashtra is the number one state in respect of court and law. So what is justice and law, no one should teach this to Maharashtra and whoever has khaki uniform on his body and flag of a political party in his hands, should not dare to do so at all," said Raut.

Raut drags Bengal, hints at Rhea

Bringing in Bengal to question Bihar's 'interference' in the case, Raut hinting at Rhea Chakraborty said, "If some characters from this incident come and say that we are from Bengal and injustice is being done to the people of Bengal, will the Bengal police also start their own investigation?"

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

