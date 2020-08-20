'Biden Can Win By 3 Million Votes And Still Lose, Take It From Me', Warns Clinton At DNC

On the eve of August 19, Hillary Clinton kicked off the Democratic National Convention (DNC) virtual event with her address, where she urged voters to gather and show 'overwhelming' support for Joe Biden so that Donald Trump could not 'sneak or steal his way to victory,' as he did against her in 2016.

The former Secretary of State in her address to the DNC did not hold back on her staunch criticism of the incumbent administration as she went on to recollect her own presidential run in the 2016 elections.

Although her candidature was strongly preferred and Clinton captured the popular votes, she lost the elections four years ago to Trump, who edged out marginal wins in crucial swing States.

#HillaryClinton, with one of the most important speeches of the night at the DNC! We need to vote! In record numbers! And not just for president! pic.twitter.com/KPzo1Rvv2f — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) August 20, 2020

Hillary Clinton, in her speech, said, "For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn't realize how dangerous he [Trump] was.’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worse, ‘I should have voted,’ ”. Adding that this was their chance to fulfill on that promise the former FLOTUS said, "Well, this can't be another 'woulda coulda shoulda' election."

In her strong testimony that the Democrats hoped would repose better trust in the party, Hillary Clinton was quoted saying, 'I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a president because America needs a president right now. We need leaders equal to this moment of sacrifice and service.'

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.” https://t.co/TB3o7KE6GI — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020

To refresh memory, Hillary Clinton lost by a margin of 80,000 votes in three critical states in the 2016 elections against Trump. After explaining the chain of events, Clinton opined, 'Remember Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me,' she said. The former Democratic Party candidate drew several parallels and urged people to vote for struggling parents trying to balance their child's education and their safety. And for health workers fighting COVID-19 without the White House help.

Vote like our lives are on the line: Hillary Clinton

'Vote for dreamers and their families. For law enforcement that respect communities of colour.' Invoking more sentiments from the recent past, Clinton went on ask for people to vote for justice and George Floyd. 'Because Black Lives Matter,' she said. Hillary Clinton used her return to the virtual convention to warn voters of the perils that lay ahead if 2016 results were repeated and asserted that the 'right people' need to be elected to power.

'If you vote by mail, request your ballot now, and send it back as soon as you can. If you vote in person, do it early. Bring a friend and wear a mask. Become a poll worker. Most of all, no matter what, vote. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line because they are.'

America has gone through a lot of heartbreak, she said. 'Things were broken even before the pandemic. Joe Biden knows how to heal, unify and lead because he's done all of that for his family and his country.'

