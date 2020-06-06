Radhika Apte Shares Mystifying Teaser Of Her First Directorial Venture 'The Sleepwalkers'

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has always delivered to some groundbreaking characters on screen. She is an actress who has created waves among the viewers by diving into the depths of the character. Apte has now broadened her territory and has ventured into film making with her directorial venture titled “The Sleepwalkers”.

Radhika recently took to her social media to share a teaser of her first directorial venture. The teaser was a trippy video and had a certain mystifying vibe to it. Even though the trailer did not get a launch as such, the film became an official selection at the highly prestigious, Palm Springs International ShortFest 2020 in the Best Midnight Short category.

The actress will surely be bringing to her audience a great story from her vision in her directorial venture. The film features Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami. Radhika Apte has written and directed the film 'The Sleepwalkers'.

The small teaser shows how Gulshan is worried that her pregnant wife is sleepwalking but Shahana is not aware about the same. The film has been produced by Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey and Lalit Prem Sharma. Radhika's husband Benedict Taylor has produced the background score for the film.

