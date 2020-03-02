Radhika Madan 'begged The Universe For Angrezi Medium'; Clears Air About 'replacing' Sara

Radhika Madan is an Indian actor who started her career in the entertainment industry with her appearance on a television show, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi in the year 2014. She gained a lot of appreciation for her acting skill for her debut movie, Pataakha. The actor is currently geared up and is busy promoting her upcoming film Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. In a recent interview with a leading media portal, Radhika was seen opening up about her upcoming film and rumours regarding her replacing Sara Ali Khan in the movie.

Radhika Madan on rumours of replacing Sara Ali Khan in 'Angrezi Medium'

In an interview with a leading media portal, Radhika Madan addressed a few rumours regarding the casting of the film Angrezi Medium. As per a few rumours that have been doing the rounds on the internet, it was being speculated that Radhika Madan's role in the film was initially finalised for Sara Ali Khan. It was further said that once Radhika auditioned for the film, she ‘replaced’ Sara Ali Khan.

These rumours took the social media by a storm. Fans were intrigued and wanted to find out if any of it was true and Radhika really replaced Sara Ali Khan. Radhika Madan revealed to media portals that she only auditioned for the film as she was really interested in doing the part in the movie. She further added that she was completely unaware of the backstory of the film’s casting or whether Sara had the role before her.

Talking about what the movie meant to her, Radhika Madan said that she could not believe that she has shared the screen with Irrfan Khan until she saw the credits of the trailer with her name written alongside Irrfan’s. The actor further added that after she auditioned for the movie, she started “begging the universe” to get the film. She also added to her comments that as an actor, she would continue to audition for movies that catch her attention.

