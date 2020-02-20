The Debate
Irrfan Khan And Radhika Madan’s Relationship In 'Ek Zindagi' Song Is Heartwarming

Bollywood News

Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan stars as father-daughter in Angrezi Medium. Check out what fans say about the first song Ek Zindagi from the much-anticipated film

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
irrfan khan

Angrezi Medium is an upcoming comedy-drama film starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, along with Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda. The trailer of the film received great reviews. Now the first song from the movie Ek Zindagi is out. The track is sung by Tanishkaa Sanghvi and Sachin – Jigar. The music is similar to Ek Jindari song from Hindi Medium. Check out what fan say about the Ek Zindagi.

Also Read | 'Irrfan Khan Is Back And How!' Say Excited Fans After 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Drops

Ek Zindagi song reactions

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's 'mein Chakna Leke Aata Hu' Line In 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Sparks Off Memes

Also Read | 'Angrezi Medium' Director Homi Adajania Says That There Is No Alternative To Irrfan Khan

Ek Zindagi song

Also Read | Father's Day Comes Early For Irrfan Khan's Starrer 'Angrezi Medium'

Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium which became a surprise blockbuster at the worldwide box-office. The movie tells the story of a father, who tries to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying in London. It is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release on March 13, 2020.

 

 

