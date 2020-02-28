Fans React To Radhika Madan's 'Nachaan Nu Jee Karda'; Say Love The 'Bollywoodgiri'

Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is an upcoming Hindi drama-comedy film which is set to hit theatres on March 20, 2020. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie stars Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor along with Irrfan Khan in the lead. The filmmakers recently dropped the latest song, Nachan Nu Jee Karda from the movie and it has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Read on to know how the fans reacted to the song.

Fan reactions for Nachan Nu Jee Karda on YouTube

Twitter Fan reactions

Ohh my god @radhikamadan01 😂 u killed it.. watching this song on repeat.. wow. Love ur dance and acting...@BeingSalmanKhan step is epic🤣🤣 @irrfank #nachannujeekarda https://t.co/ZEDCsmPnVS — Salman Khan (Bollywood Reporter) (@salmanTsaifi) February 28, 2020

Just watched Nachan nu Jee karda song from #AngreziMedium nd aftr watching this one thing is for sure that this girl #radhikamadan is going to rule the bollywood. — Deepanshu S (@whodeepanshu) February 28, 2020

Catch the song “Nachan Nu Jee Karda” from the movie “Angrezi Medium” exclusively on 9x Tashan from tomorrow onwards! Note karlo date saare! #9xtashan #tashan #tashanyaaranda #angrezimedium pic.twitter.com/IxW0wupYJD — 9X TASHAN (@9XTASHAN) February 28, 2020

I remember when she was in jhalak and the judges complained about how her expressions weren't good . Look at her now ! 🥺😍#AngreziMedium #RadhikaMadan https://t.co/qq5ph4qbTk — M.A.L.I.K A (@shinnnings) February 28, 2020

Amazing expressions, perfect steps and killer moves by this talented girl!!🔥🔥❤@radhikamadan01 you are just awesome🙌❤....keep going!! All the best for #AngreziMediumhttps://t.co/ol19oeAzEH — Røçh£ll€ (@_Roch_18) February 28, 2020

The song: 'nachan nu jee karda'

