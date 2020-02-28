The Debate
Fans React To Radhika Madan's 'Nachaan Nu Jee Karda'; Say Love The 'Bollywoodgiri'

Bollywood News

Radhika Madan recently shared a new song from the film 'Angrezi Medium' — 'Nachan Nu Jee Karda'. Read on to know how the fan reacted to the song.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
radhika madan

Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is an upcoming Hindi drama-comedy film which is set to hit theatres on March 20, 2020. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie stars Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor along with Irrfan Khan in the lead. The filmmakers recently dropped the latest song, Nachan Nu Jee Karda from the movie and it has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Read on to know how the fans reacted to the song.

Fan reactions for Nachan Nu Jee Karda on YouTube 

radhika madan nachan nu jee karda radhika madan's song angrezi medium
radhika madan nachan nu jee karda radhika madan's song angrezi medium

Twitter Fan reactions

The song: 'nachan nu jee karda'

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on

(Image courtesy: Radhika Madan's Instagram)

 

 

