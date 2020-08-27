Radhika Madan Mimics Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic 'Deewar' Scene With Her Pet Dog; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor Radhika Madan shared a fun video with her dog, which features the actor enacting an iconic scene of Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor from the film, Deewar. In the video, Radhika Madan can be seen mimicking Amitabh Bachchan, while her pet plays Shashi Kapoor’s part in the movie. Watch the video here:

Also Read | Radhika Madan Gets Back To Shooting, Shares Pics & Says 'Happiest At Work'

Radhika's post:

The video features Radhika and her pet doing Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor’s famous ‘Mere pass Maa hai’ dialogue bit. Soon after Radhika Madan shared the video, fans were seemingly impressed with the actor’s bond with her pet, as they showered love in the comments section. Take a look at how fans reacted to the video:

Also Read | Radhika Madan Puts Up Appreciation Post For Her 'Angrezi Medium' Friends

On the professional front

Radhika was last seen with Irrfan in Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

Also Read | Biggest Single-day Spike Of 143 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Arunachal

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...



Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMediumðŸ“¸ ðŸ•ºðŸ» pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

Reportedly, Radhika will be next seen in the much-awaited sequel film, Go Goa Gone 2. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Vir Das in the leading roles, Go Goa Gone 2 is the sequel to the 2013 zombie film Go Goa Gone. Directed by Krishna D.K and Raj Nidimoru, the upcoming movie will also star actors like Anand Tiwari and Puja Gupta in prominent roles.

The actor also has Shiddat in her kitty. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the upcoming movie is penned by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan. Shiddat stars Vicky Kaushal's brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in the leading roles. Produced by T-Series and Maddock Films, the upcoming romantic drama film is slated for a 2020 release.

(Image credits: Radhika Madan Instagram)

Also Read | Biggest Single-day Spike Of 143 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Arunachal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.