Radhika Madan Gets Back To Shooting, Shares Pics & Says 'Happiest At Work'

On Thursday night, August 20, Radhika Madan revealed that she got back to her sets. Radhika took to her Instagram and posted a collage of her pictures. As seen in the photos, the Angrezi Medium actor donned a pretty lehenga with a heavy closed-neck ornament. On sharing the photos, Radhika Madan expressed excitement and wrote, "Happiest at work! Back on set."

As soon as Radhika Madan's Instagram post was up, fans gushed to drop comments on her pictures. A user wrote, "You're so beautiful Radhika." Many called her "gorgeous" and dropped hearts on the post. Check out Radhika Madan's photos.

Radhika is back on sets

Also Read | Randeep Hooda's net worth soars higher, right from 'Monsoon Wedding' to 'Extraction'; read

Radhika Madan was last seen in Homi Adajania's directorial Angrezi Medium. On August 10, Radhika posted a picture with two girls Arushi and Neha, and revealed that they were the ones who helped her become Taarika in Angrezi Medium. On sharing a picture with the duo, Madan wrote, "Just an appreciation post for Arushi and Neha, the girls who helped me become Taarika. They used to pick me up on a scooty and spend the whole day with me."

Radhika continued, "From visiting their Angrezi Medium schools to having kulhad chai at Fateh Sagar lake to giving me the ultimate DJ Party experience(in which they book a hall, call a Dj and handover their own playlist to him). Will always be grateful to them and their Pragya Di for some unforgettable memories." Radhika's fans gushed to talk about the lengthy caption. Check out her post below.

Also Read | Hina Khan shares a glimpse of 'Naagin 5' launch, thanks director for the respect

Angrezi Medium starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, alongside Radhika, chronicles the story of a middle-class sweet shop owner Champak Bansal (Irrfan), whose life turns upside down after his daughter Taarika (Radhika) expresses her desire to pursue her studies in London. Champak grapples to fulfill her dream but later succeeds. However, once Taarika flies to London, she gets swayed away with the new culture and forgets her roots.

Radhika will be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's directorial Shiddat, alongside Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan. Reportedly, the shoot of the film will take place in Punjab, Paris and London.

Also Read | Radhika Madan makes meme reference in the latest post, fans say 'best Binod joke'

Also Read | Radhika Madan leaves fans in splits with meme video featuring Sima Aunty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.