Raghav Chadha Subtly Refers To Engagement With Parineeti Chopra In Jalandhar Bypolls Tweet

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are getting engaged today (May 13). The Aam Aadmi Party leader took to Twitter and said that people of Jalandhar, his maternal place, had made his day "extra special". The AAP candidate from the city, Sushil Kumar Rinku secured a lead in the by polls and is looking at victory. Raghav thanked the electorate in Jalandhar for electing the AAP candidate, who was in a race against BJP, Congress and other party candidates.

Later, Raghav also congratulated his party candidate on his victory. "AAP is back in the Lok Sabha! Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty’s Sushil Kumar Rinku on winning the Jalandhar by-poll. Thank you, Jalandhar! Today’s win reflects the strengthening of people’s faith in @ArvindKejriwal’s leadership and @BhagwantMann’s pro-people governance (sic)."

Raghav and Parineeti to get enagaged in New Delhi



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will exchange rings on May 13. The engagement ceremony will take place in Kapurthala House near New Delhi’s Connaught Place. According to reports, 150 guests including members from the film industry and political backgrounds will attend the ceremony. The couple was also seen checking the preparations ahead of the big day at the venue.



Several A-listers will be in attendance. Parineeti’s sister, Priyanka Chopra arrived in New Delhi for the engagement. Additionally, designer Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza are also expected to be at the ceremony. As per ANI reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Singh Maan will also attend the engagement ceremony.



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement outfits revealed

Parineeti Chopra is reportedly wearing subtle couture designed by Manish Malhotra. On the other hand, Raghav Chadha will wear an ivory achkan, made to his liking by his maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva. The couple is reported to wear colour-coordinated outfits for the ring ceremony. The ceremonies are expected to begin soon.