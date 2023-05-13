Priyanka Chopra Miffed With Fans Forcibly Trying To Click Selfies At Delhi Airport | Watch

Priyanka Chopra landed in Delhi on May 13 morning. The Citadel star, who is settled in New York, flew in to attend the engagement ceremony of her cousin Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. However, as soon as the actress landed in the national capital, fans hounded her for selfies, making her uncomfortable.

Priyanka was yet to leave Delhi airport when a man, seemingly her fans, came close to her with their mobile cameras ready to click pictures. Priyanka, who did not anticipate this, became visibly uncomfortable and her bodyguards helped her move away. Just then, another man came from the side to click a picture with the Love Again actress. Though she was taken aback at the first instant, Priyanka obliged both fans with selfies and was on her way soon.

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra flew from New York to New Delhi to attend the engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Priyanka and Parineeti are cousin sisters. Though the former Miss World arrived for her sister’s big day, netizens expressed disappointment over Nick Jonas and Malti Marie's absence. Upon her arrival, she greeted the paparazzi waiting for her with folded hands and a smile.

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to exchange rings today (May 13) in New Delhi. The couple has chosen Kapurthala House as the venue for the ceremony. It is being reported that there are around 150 guests are expected at the ceremony, including members of the film fraternity and political background.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother blesses the bride

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra gave her nod of approval to Parineeti Chopra’s engagement. In the interview, she said, “I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings." It remains uncertain if Madhu will attend the engagement ceremony.