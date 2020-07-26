Rahman Says 'let's Move On' After Shekhar Kapur Comments Bollywood Can't Handle His Talent

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Sunday said composer AR Rahman's Oscar win was proof that Bollywood can't handle his talent, a day after the music director claimed there is a "gang" in the Hindi film industry that is preventing him from getting work. Rahman's statement came amidst a raging 'insider versus outsider' debate in Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month.

Replying to Kapur, also known for directing films like Mr. India and Bandit Queen, Rahman said it's time to move on from the debate. "Let's move on. We have greater things to do," the 53-year-old composer wrote. Rahman also liked Meera Chopra's tweet after she praised the composer for raising his voice.

Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do😊 https://t.co/7oWnS4ATvB — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 26, 2020

Makes me happy and hopeful when somebody as credible as @arrahman speaks up. Thank you sir we needed this!! https://t.co/LmIEFSHRxG — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) July 26, 2020

Sharing Rahman's interview where the Oscar-winning music director opened up about being at the receiving end of "false rumours", Kapur tweeted Bollywood can get insecure of an artiste who has earned recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. "You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle," Kapur, 74, wrote.

At the 2009 Academy Awards, Rahman bagged two Oscars for Danny Boyle's "Slumdog Millionaire" -- one for the original score and the other for the hugely popular global hit song "Jai Ho". Kapur has worked with Rahman on his Cate Blanchett-starrer Elizabeth: The Golden Age in 2007. The film was a follow-up to the director's 1998 Elizabeth, which brought global acclaim to Blanchett and himself.

During an interview with the radio channel, the music director was asked the reason for doing less Hindi films. Rahman said there has been a "misunderstanding" between him and filmmakers as some people have been spreading "false rumours" about him in the industry.

"I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. So when Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He said, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go (to him). They told me stories after stories'," he said.

"I heard that, and I said, 'yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work) and why the good movies are not coming to me.' I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm," the composer, who also won two Grammys for "Slumdog Millionaire", added.

The composer further said that he is aware of people's expectations from him but the "gang" is getting in his way. "People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from God." Rahman has composed the music for Rajput's last movie "Dil Bechara".

