Subramanian Swamy Takes Note As AR Rahman Reveals Bollywood 'gang' Opposing His Hindi Work

Adding fuel to the nepotism debate, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman made a sensational revelation in conversation with a regional radio station about his personal experience with Bollywood's alleged 'gangism'. He revealed that he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films because certain people in Bollywood have been spreading rumours about him and minimizing his chances of getting good work.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has taken note of a report about the same and has tweeted, "AR Rahman Says a 'Gang' in Bollywood is Working Against Him, Not Letting Him Curate Music For Hindi Films". Swamy is an active participant in the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and has voiced the movement for justice by demanding CBI probe in the case. In his letter to PM Modi, the BJP leader has mentioned how 'big Bollywood names are trying to cover up' the actor's death by suicide.

Rahman's account of groupism in Bollywood supports the narrative that irrespective of the talent of any artist in the industry, a select few allegedly powerful people in the Hindi film industry control fates of artists. The ace music composer has been winning acclaim for his latest score in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Rahman realized the lack of offers from Bollywood when Chhabra approached him and narrated allegedly false "stories" about him that have been circulating in the industry.

'I will go to Court': Subramanian Swamy

Dr. Swamy has been instrumental in providing legal aid to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who stands at the forefront in the alleged battle against the nepotistic practices of the film industry. Swamy also took to Twitter and requested the people of the country to urge their respective MPs to write to PM in order to initiate a probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He said, "The way things are developing and things are coming out, it is inevitable that CBI inquiry will take place, in case it is not done, I will go to Court, I am just waiting for Mumbai Police to do its job."

All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR’s unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 25, 2020

