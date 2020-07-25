Kangana on AR Rahman’s 'gang spreading rumours' claim: 'Everyone experiences bullying'

Recently after music maestro, AR Rahman opened up about doing fewer Bollywood films and people spreading false rumours about him in the industry, the team of Kangana Ranaut shared a post on Twitter echoing similar sentiments. The team wrote that it is not the ace music composer solely who is facing such experiences in the industry, there are others who are also falling prey to such harassment. The team further wrote that everyone is experiencing such bullying.

Kangana Ranaut backs AR Rahman's claims of groupism in industry

Adding, further, the team of Kangana Ranaut who is known for their outspoken mannerism and blasting tweets, also wrote that such kind of repercussions only happen when an actor or an actress tries to act autonomous and becomes totally independent. Through the tweet, it seems that the actress is trying to lash out at stars or people who are targeting others in the industry. Earlier, AR Rahman spoke to a radio station and talked about the reasons behind his fewer collaborations with Bollywood as compared to the film industry down South. In the last decade, AR Rahman has done several Tamil films compared to the Bollywood ones.

Read: AR Rahman On Doing Less Bollywood Films: 'There Is A Gang Spreading Rumours About Me'

Read: 'Stop Acting So Childish': Kangana Ranaut After Anurag Kashyap Raises Questions On 'Teju'

Sharing his views on the same, the singer who is fondly called the Mozart of Madras reportedly said that he does not say no to good films but he feels that there is a 'gang of people' who always misunderstands his interpretations and are spreading false rumors about him. The singer who has composed songs for some of the Bollywood films, like Dil Se, Swades, Guru among others, further recalled a recent incident. The singer narrated that when filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra approached him for Dil Bechara songs, Rahman gave him four songs in two days.

Mukesh then told Rahman about various stories that he heard from the outside world about the singer. Later, after hearing the stories, Rahman reportedly admitted that he realized the reason why he is not doing more of Bollywood films and why the good movies are not coming to him. Rahman also explained the reason why he is preferring doing dark films because according to him, there is a whole gang working against him.

Read: Shatrughan Sinha Backs Kangana Ranaut, Says 'others Are Jealous Of Her Success & Bravery'

Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Team Clarifies That Anurag Kashyap Has Been ‘spreading Lies’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.