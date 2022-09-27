Last Updated:

Rahul Bose Complains About 'erratic' Experience With Airline; Tags Wrong Person On Twitter

Taking to Instagram, actor Rahul Bose recently penned a note revealing his horrific experience while travelling through a reputed airline. Read further.

Rahul Bose

Actor Rahul Bose, who was last seen in the 2020 psychological thriller movie Bulbbul, recently made headlines after he called out Vistara airlines for his latest travel experience. In response to his complaint, the airline issued an apology while clarifying its side. However, as the actor wrongly tagged a woman instead of Vistara airline, the netizens noticed the same and informed him. 

Rahul Bose slams airline for his flight experience

Rahul Bose recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a note stating how the airline’s ground staff was apathetic and there was no lounge access for business class passengers with delayed boarding, inedible food and more. He went on to reveal how he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when this happened.

He wrote, “Apathetic ground staff, no lounge access for business class passengers, delayed boarding, food that looked intriguing but was deceptively inedible, mask protocol moody at best. Have flown @vistara four times this week. Erratic on all metrics. Today’s #UK956 Ahd-Bom case in point.” 

In response to this, Vistara Airlines took to its official Twitter handle and stated that they were concerned to note their agony and regretted that they did not have a lounge tie-up in Ahmedabad. The tweet read, “Hi Mr. Bose, we are concerned to note your agony. We regret that currently, we do not have a lounge tie-up at Ahmedabad airport. We are constantly working on making necessary enhancements.” 

Rahul Bose went on to reply to their tweet stating that they weren’t regretting it because their ground staff person informed him about having no lunge facility without a hint of embarrassment. “You clearly don’t regret it because the ground staff person (I don’t want to mention names) casually, almost bored, without a hint of embarrassment (you have to hand it to her for sheer chutzpah), said there was no lounge facility for Business Class passengers. Zero apology!” (sic) he wrote. Vistara Airlines further replied to the tweet asking the actor to connect with them over a call. 

Meanwhile, there were many netizens who informed Rahul Bose that he tagged a woman named Vistara in his tweet instead of the airline while many others shared their bad experience while travelling through the same airline. Take a look.

