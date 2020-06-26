Rahul Bose On Working In 'Bulbbul': 'It Was One Of The Toughest Roles Of My Career'

Rahul Bose, who returned to acting after a hiatus of two years, in a recent media interview published on an online portal, shared his experience of working with debutante director Anvita Dutt on Netflix's Bulbbul. He revealed that he was shocked when Dutt offered him the role of twin brothers, also the negative lead of the film. He believed that there are many more talented actors in Bollywood, who would do justice to the role of Mahendra and Indranil. However, Anvita's conviction and excitement drew Bose towards Bulbbul.

The Netflix Original film combines myth with fiction to offer a novel and emotional tale of a woman, who is marginalised by the crude system of patriarchy. Rahul Bose, who plays the role of Mahendra and Indranil, twin brothers of an affluent family in Bengal, had to portray two characters with a distinct personality in the film, which he found challenging, revealed Bose in the media interview.

Rahul Bose on debutante Anvita Dutt and why he fears Bengal will throw him out

Anvita Dutt, lyricist and dialogue writer, made her directorial debut with Bulbbul. Anvita, who is well-known for songs like Chhaliya from Tashan (2008), Tumse Hi Tumse from Anjaana Anjaani (2010), among others, is co-incidentally also the writer of Bulbbul. Reminiscing his first chat with Anvita about Bulbbul, Rahul Bose revealed that he thought she would be bringing a true-blue romantic film for him, which will change his career. But, when he read the script of Bulbbul, Bose was left surprised.

Sharing his experience of working with Anvita Dutt on Bulbbul, Rahul said that it was cherishable. He added that Anvita had an understanding and empathy for all her characters, which was impressive. Bose lastly said that Anvita's dedication and sincerity made Bulbbul an excellent film. Rahul Bose joked that he is worried if Bengal will call him for anymore after watching the film.

Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the lead, narrates the tale of a child bride, who is dejected from the scrutiny society lays on her. The movie also features actors like Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay in prominent roles. Bulbbul is directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma and premiered on Netflix on June 24, 2020.

