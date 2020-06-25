'Bulbbul' Director Anvita Dutt Talks About Directorial Debut, Says 'I Learnt On The Job'

Anvita Dutt has made a sensational debut into directing with her Netflix film Bulbbul. The film is a Netflix exclusive and is being loved and praised by fans and critics alike. The director spoke about her experience and the film to a news portal and highlighted the reason behind making such a dark fairy-tale-like story.

Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt speaks about her directorial debut

Anvita Dutt, in the interview, mentioned that she was highly influenced by such stories since her childhood. She further added that she was drawn towards such cautionary tales and fairy tales. Speaking further about the film, Anvita Dutt mentioned that she began the writing process for the film about a decade ago simply for the joy of it. However, it was after finishing it she realised that she could actually give directing a chance, according to a news portal. Anvita Dutt revealed that she was deeply connected to the script and did not want to give it to anyone else from the film industry, according to a news portal.

Further on, Anvita Dutt said that she came as a newcomer to the industry and a trainee, hence she learned things on the job. Anvita added that for a long time she has worked on other people’s stories and vision and hence she thought to create something for herself with Bulbbul. She then remarked that most of her stories are in the same nature as Bulbbul. She explained that her stories come from cautionary tales. The director explained that things like, “don’t sleep under the peepal tree”, “don’t go in that lane she comes there”, etc. are the type of stories that fascinate and appeal to her, according to a news portal. Further on, Anvita Dutt explained how she fell in love with reading during the ’70s and how she discovered books. The director continued that it was due to reading and exploring books that she developed a love for storytelling, according to a news portal.

Anvita Dutt has spent over 15 years as a lyricist and dialogue writer in Bollywood. She has worked previously on films like Heyy Baby, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Dostana, Housefull, Ek Tha Tiger, Student of The Year (1 and 2), Queen, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Veere Di Wedding. However, the director mentioned that dark scripts and stories were always something that attracted her, according to a news portal.

