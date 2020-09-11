Rahul Dev Refutes Consuming Drugs; Claims That He Is A 'teetotaler'

Recently, actor Rahul Dev denied using drugs and remarked that he wouldn’t have lasted 100 films if he had ever used drugs in his career. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rahul Dev revealed that he has been a part of showbiz for the past 30 years and confessed that he gets ‘disappointed’ when people claim that ‘everyone uses drugs’. Backing his claims, the actor mentioned that he wouldn’t have done stunts sequences for movies if he was high on drugs.

'I am a teetotaler': Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev further elaborated that one needs to be attentive while performing a stunt and if someone misses the centre, he/she will lose their life. More so, the actor claimed that he is a ‘teetotaler’. Rahul also remarked that he wouldn't have survived in the industry if he was on drugs.

Refuting Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s drug abuse rumours, Rahul Dev mentioned that he has worked with the actor’s father, Shyam Kaushal. More so, he claimed that the Kaushal family is ‘very nice’. The actor added that Vicky Kaushal’s drug rumours were irresponsible. In 2019, actor Vicky Kaushal was accused of consuming drugs by MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa at director Karan Johar's party. However, the actor denied the claims later.

Karm bhoomi hai #Mumbai ..

Kaam, Rozgaar, Mushkilen aur Naam ..

Sabhi Milta hai yahaan ...



Sacch Hai 👇🙏 https://t.co/jldPyNsqaH — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) September 4, 2020

Rahul- on the professional front

Rahul will be next seen in Torbaaz. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in the leading roles, Torbaaz revolves around the life of a doctor, a child and an extremist leader. Directed by Girish Malik, the film is expected to release near the end of 2020.

The film also stars actor Jay Patel and Rudrak Soni. Rahul Dev will also be seen in ALT Balaji's Who's Your Daddy. The show is the tale of Prem, Soggy and Tidda, as they go down their memory lanes laced with 'blue-films' and hilarious sexual encounters to uncover who's the Daddy of Soggy's son. The actor will be next seen in the much-anticipated film, Pratichhaya.

The movie follows the story Suraj, played by Shreyas Talpade, as he investigates the murder of his brother Samrat (Rahul Dev) by their mentally challenged brother Jahan (Makarand Deshpande). Even though Makarand Deshpande's character confesses to the crime, Suraj suspects his brother's unstable wife Sanjana might have a hand in it. However, after Sanjana's murder, Suraj himself becomes the prime suspect.

