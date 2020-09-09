PM Narendra Modi Announces Launch Of E-Gopala App & Matsya Sampada Yojana On Thursday

Listing the features of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, announced that the scheme will be launched on September 10 - Thursday. He said that the scheme would bring investments worth Rs 20,050 crores and said it would address critical gaps in fisheries sector, boost welfare and create employment. He also announced the launch of the e-Gopala App which will be a valuable information portal for farmers.

PM Modi announces PMMSY & e-Gopala launch

Tomorrow, 10th September, the e-Gopala App would be launched. This offers an extensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for our hardworking farmers. This is an innovative effort, that will greatly benefit the agriculture sector. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2020

Modi govt's big Agriculture & Fisheries push amid lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Centre, on May 15, rolled out its third tranche of economic measures to kickstart the economy which included three governance and administrative reforms in agriculture. Amending the Essential Commodities act, the Centre aimed to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making agriculture sector competitive. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions and potato to be deregulated while stock limits were to imposed under extreme conditions.

Moreover, FM Sitharaman announced the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020 to provide a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. The ordinance which was promulgated on June 5, 2020, will enable farmers for engaging with processors and aggregators, large retailers, exporters in a transparent way. Most state-based parties are expected to oppose this bill in the Parliament. In the recently released FY 21 - Q1 figures by Centre, Agriculture sector is the only one which grew by 13% due to no lockdowns.

Meanwhile, for the fisheries sector, the FM announced the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana which allotted Rs 11,000 crore for marine, inland fisheries and agriculture. Additionally, Rs 9000 crore has been allotted for infrastructure including fishing harbours, cold chain, markets etc. The government estimates it to lead to additional fish production of 70 lakh tonnes over 5 years and provide 55 lakh people and double exports to Rs 1,00,000 crore. The main focus of PMMSY is on Islands, Himalayan states, NE & Aspirational districts.