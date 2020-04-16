Rahul Dev To Play Antagonist In Sanjay Dutt's 'Toorbaaz'; Calls It 'a Beautiful Film'

In an interview with a leading daily, Rahul Dev spoke about his upcoming film Torbaaz and revealed that he will be seen in a negative character in the film.

After missing from the silver screen for a brief period, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Rahul Dev is all set to grace the big screen, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up in the coming year. The actor, who shot to prominence with performances in films like Mubarakan and Asoka, will be next seen along with actor Sanjay Dutt in the much-anticipated film, Torbaaz. Recently, Rahul Dev spoke about the film and spilled some beans about his character in the film. Read details.

In an interview with a leading daily, Rahul Dev spoke about his upcoming film Torbaaz and revealed that the entire film has been shot overseas, mostly in Kyrgyzstan. Adding to the same, Rahul Dev revealed that the dubbing of the film is complete and now are waiting for the makers to finalise a release date. Speaking about his character in the film, Rahul Dev revealed that he will be seen playing an extremist leader of a fundamentalist group. Rahul added that he doesn’t have any fighting sequences, as his character has been portrayed in a unique way. Furthermore, Rahul added that his character is mostly based on the terrorist organisation, Taliban and a lot of research have been done about the past story of the Taliban's. The actor also remarked that Torbaaz is a beautiful film.

Rahul on the professional front

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in the leading roles, Torbaaz revolves around the life of a doctor, a child and an extremist leader. Directed by Girish Malik, the film is expected to release near the end of 2020. The film also stars actor Jay Patel and Rudrak Soni. Rahul Dev will also be seen in ALT Balaji's Who's Your Daddy.

