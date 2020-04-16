Rahul Dev To Play Antagonist In Sanjay Dutt's 'Toorbaaz'; Calls It 'a Beautiful Film'

After missing from the silver screen for a brief period, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Rahul Dev is all set to grace the big screen, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up in the coming year. The actor, who shot to prominence with performances in films like Mubarakan and Asoka, will be next seen along with actor Sanjay Dutt in the much-anticipated film, Torbaaz. Recently, Rahul Dev spoke about the film and spilled some beans about his character in the film. Read details.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt's Fan Had An Unusual Gift For Him Which Left Him 'overwhelmed'; Details Here

In an interview with a leading daily, Rahul Dev spoke about his upcoming film Torbaaz and revealed that the entire film has been shot overseas, mostly in Kyrgyzstan. Adding to the same, Rahul Dev revealed that the dubbing of the film is complete and now are waiting for the makers to finalise a release date. Speaking about his character in the film, Rahul Dev revealed that he will be seen playing an extremist leader of a fundamentalist group. Rahul added that he doesn’t have any fighting sequences, as his character has been portrayed in a unique way. Furthermore, Rahul added that his character is mostly based on the terrorist organisation, Taliban and a lot of research have been done about the past story of the Taliban's. The actor also remarked that Torbaaz is a beautiful film.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Aka Munna Bhai Has Relatable Scenes For Everything During The COVID19 Lockdown

Rahul on the professional front

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in the leading roles, Torbaaz revolves around the life of a doctor, a child and an extremist leader. Directed by Girish Malik, the film is expected to release near the end of 2020. The film also stars actor Jay Patel and Rudrak Soni. Rahul Dev will also be seen in ALT Balaji's Who's Your Daddy.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt's Fan Had An Unusual Gift For Him Which Left Him 'overwhelmed'; Details Here

The cast of Bamfaad - Adita Rawal and Jatin Sarna will be live at 5 Pm today answering your questions along with the star of Who's Your Daddy Rahul Dev. #AprilCalendarReveal#BeCalmBeEntertained



Ask your questions here in the comments below



Join here: https://t.co/dqeeoUFAzx pic.twitter.com/Wk9m0oV7PQ — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) April 8, 2020

They are here, Soggy, Tidda aur Prem ji! ❤️

Yeh trio karenge apko bahut hi entertain ji!

Inki twist and turns aur hungame bhari zindagi ki story, streaming now on #ALTBalaji. More episodes coming soon!https://t.co/ZO7ZfDWJKo @ektarkapoor @iamharshbeniwal pic.twitter.com/nsL2bguufb — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 1, 2020

Also Read | Here Are Sanjay Dutt's Some Of The Best Costars You Need To Know About; See Full List Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.