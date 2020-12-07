Rahul Roy Gives Health Update; Says He's 'recovering' And Shares A Video From Hospital

Actor Rahul Roy took to his Instagram handle to share his health update after suffering from a brain stroke in November. Best known for starring in the 1990 musical blockbuster Aashiqui, Rahul Roy wrote, "I am recovering. And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all."

The actor who is currently undergoing treatment in Nanavati Hospital, shared a video with sister Pia. She said, "He is doing very well. Thank you everyone for supporting our family, from my other brother Rohit also from Canada. Thanks a lot for being with us for the entire family. It's been a great support to see how much you love our brother. Thank you so much." [sic]

The 52-year-old actor, who was recently shooting in Kargil, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital. Actor Suniel Shetty dropped a comment and wrote, "❤️U Rahul ... our prayers with you... sending you lots of luv and positive energy." [sic]



Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed Aashiqui and went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. Roy also won the first season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2006.

The actor was shooting in Kargil for his upcoming film LAC- Live The Battle when he suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital. First, he was taken to Srinagar, and then was moved to an ICU in Mumbai.

(with PTI inputs)

