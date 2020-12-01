Rahul Roy's 'LAC' Producer Nivedita Speaks On His Medical Expenses; Clears 'confusion'

A few days back, Bollywood actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke on the set of his upcoming venture, which he was shooting in Kargil. Recently, the producer of Rahul's upcoming project, Nivedita Basu, talked about the incident and asserted that the production is looking after all the medical expenses of the actor. While elaborating further to Mid-day, Nivedita added that the director Nitin Kumar Gupta arranged for Rahul to be airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar and then back to Mumbai.

Rahul Roy's Medical Treatment

As the conversation moved ahead, Basu also cleared the "confusion", which speculated that the production is not taking care of Rahul. Basu stated that the whole idea of him being airlifted and getting him to a Mumbai hospital was the production's. Basu added that they have been covering all the expenses as for them, health comes first. She also added that Rahul's one day of work is left and they haven't planned it yet, but him recovering well is most important now.

In her brief conversation, Nivedita also threw light on the web film, LAC: Live the Battle. Basu shared that Junoon actor has been a close friend of director Nitin, and Roy was the first one on the project. She also mentioned the short film, Walk, Nitin did with Rahul during the lockdown, while mentioning that the director knew Rahul would be a good choice. Speaking on the incident, BasU added that Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C.

Rahul Roy's health

On the other hand, director Nitin also gave health updates of the Aashiqui actor to Mumbai Mirror. Nitin gave a brief about the incident and stated that Rahul had finished his shooting in Kargil on November 23, but he stayed back to enjoy the weather. However, the actor showed unusual behaviour on Thursday. Nitin, who says he is a doctor himself, further added that when he met Rahul in the hotel, he noticed that the actor was unable to make ‘cohesive sentences’ and had a problem with his speech. Nitin shared that he suspected it to be aphasia and immediately took him to a local hospital for a CT scan.

(Image courtesy: Nivedita Basu and Rahul Roy Instagram)

