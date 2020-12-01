Rahul Roy 'moved Out Of ICU', Will Be Under Doctors' Observation After Brain Stroke

Actor Rahul Roy, who earned a huge name for himself for his film Aashiqui, suffered from a brain stroke on November 30. The actor was shooting in Kargil for his upcoming film LAC- Live The Battle when he suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital. First, he was taken to Srinagar, and then was moved to an ICU in Mumbai. While giving an update about his health, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and informed that the actor has been moved out of the ICU now,

Rahul Roy's health update

Viral shared a still from the upcoming film where Rahul can be seen with Nishant Malkani in their uniform as soldiers on the borders. While giving a brief about his health condition, the post read that the actor is under treatment at the Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. He was airlifted from Kargil and taken to Srinagar and then brought back to Mumbai. The actor is been taken care of by his sister Priyanka and her husband ever since the incident occurred. A close family member told the photographer that the actor is being moved out of the ICU now, will be under doctors' observation for a few more days. His sister Priyanka Roy is by his side all time. His therapies have begun and he is responding very well.

Apart from giving his health update, Viral also wrote lengths about Nishant Malkani’s reaction to who witnessed the stroke in front of him. Talking about the same, Nishant said, “His stroke happened right in front of me, he lost his speech, he was talking in a very different manner and he was not able to form sentences, and he was looking unwell. Now, he is recovering well in the ICU and as soon as I land in Mumbai, I am going to see him. I pray for his speedy recovery.”

While sharing Nishant’s experience about sharing space with Rahul for the first time, Nishant said, “When I first met Rahul Roy, I was like he is such a nice guy. I had never met him before, but he is super friendly, and a very good human being. I bonded well with him. On many days post pack up we used to sit either in his room or my room and then just chat about his experience in the industry. He used to share anecdotes of all the things that have happened in his career and I also used to share my experience."

Earlier, giving updates about the 52-year-old actor's health, a family source told PTI, "He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke. He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take some time." After suffering the stroke, Rahul was taken to Srinagar and then shifted to Mumbai. The Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee actor was also tested for COVID-19 and he tested negative.

