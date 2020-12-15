Rahul Roy Shares Health Update, Says He Is On A 'strict Diet'

Actor Rahul Roy took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures from his 19th day in the hospital. The Aashiqui star was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital due to a progressive brain stroke on November 27 after he arrived from a shoot in Kargil.

Now at Wockhardt Hospital, Roy shared a health update and said that he is on a 'strict diet' courtesy his doctor and sister Priyanka. Roy recently also wrote, "I am recovering. And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all."

Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed Aashiqui and went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. Roy also won the first season of a TV reality show in 2006.

Rahul Roy updates his fans on his health

Actor and reality star Rahul Roy recently took to Instagram to speak about his health condition currently and how he has been recovering from the stroke slowly and steadily. In the first video posted, he is seen sitting with his sister Priyanka Roy while speaking about the therapy sessions he has been undergoing since the last few days. In this clipping, he mentions that he can talk properly yet but he has been getting better with every passing day.

Priyanka Roy mentions that he recently went through a good session of speech therapy and he has been feeling good lately. The sister-brother duo also mentioned that he will be back in action soon and has been currently resting and healing. They have also sent out their love to the fans who have been supportive and affectionate in every way.

