Rahul Roy's 'The Walk' To Talk About The Plight Of Migrant Workers In Lockdown; Read Here

Touched by the plight of the migrant workers, Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy has decided to make a film about the migrant workers. The migrant workers have been struggling with no basic amenities and many of them were stranded, unable to go back to their hometowns. Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help them. However, Rahul Roy has decided to put himself in their shoes in the film titled The Walk.

Rahul Roy is planning to make a film on migrant labourers and the hardships they are facing. The Walk will be shot once the lockdown is lifted and the shoots resume.

Rahul Roy stated, “I have roped in Nitin Gupta, who directed me in Death Of An Ambassador, to helm this project. The Walk is a story of human trial and the heart-wrenching situation that migrant workers are facing. It revolves around two men - Roshan and Azaan - and their journey from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh. I play Roshan in the film.”

Rahul Roy added, “The coronavirus pandemic has put us in an unprecedented situation for which nobody was prepared. While many of us are in the comfort of our homes, it’s the migrant workers who are suffering the most. Their survival depends on their daily earnings. Now, the pandemic has taken that away from them. The Walk shows how hardship and pain are masked by the simplicity of life and how Roshan and Azaan get home. Though the film focuses on their journey, through their eyes, you get a glimpse of the life of all migrant workers, who are trying to return to the sanctuary of their home.”

Rahul Roy hopes that the film will serve as an eye-opener and help in tackling such a calamity, should we face it again. “Our endeavour is to tell a beautiful story and remember this time - something that we never thought we would see in this lifetime. We hope that through our compelling storytelling, we touch many hearts and are better prepared for any such situation the next time,” Rahul Roy stated before concluding.

The trailer of The Walk has been released online. Check out the trailer of the upcoming film, here.

Trailer of The Walk

