Raj Kundra Granted Bail In Porn Racket Case On Surety Of Rs. 50,000

A Mumbai court has on Monday granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra in the porn racket case. Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 in the case. He is to now be released on a surety of Rs 50,000. Along with Raj Kundra, co-accused Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail by a court in Mumbai in the pornography case.

On Saturday, September 18, Raj Kundra had moved a bail plea in court, claiming he was being made a scapegoat in the case. In his plea, he also stated that there was not any evidence in the supplementary chargesheet against his active involvement in alleged pornographic films production.

Raj Kundra's advocate Niranjan Mundargi said that he asked for bail stressing that a charge sheet has been filed in the case. "A surety of Rs 50,000 was paid," he said. The businessman will be released from Arthur Road jail by 10:30 AM on Tuesday.

Raj Kundra porn racket case

Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police in a pornographic content circulation racket on July 19. The cops revealed that the struggling models and artists were allegedly lured on promises of landing roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do semi-nude and nude scenes against their wishes.

The Mumbai Police found that various applications, including the Hotshots app, were allegedly being used to circulate porn online. The Hotshots app was owned by a London-based firm called Kernin, but all its content was allegedly being produced and accounts were being handled by the Raj Kundra-owned Viaan company in Mumbai.

Kundra has been named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police in the case. Shilpa Shetty had in a statement in the chargesheet differentiated her business dealings with that of her husband.

Raj Kundra chargesheeted, Shilpa Shetty differentiates her business interests

Kundra has been named in the 1467-page supplementary charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police in the case. In the chargesheet, the police contended, "The accused taking advantage of the financial problems of the struggling actors of the industry, lured them into semi-nude as well as nude shootings for the porn videos. The porn videos were then uploaded on various websites as well as mobile applications." Police added, "From this, the accused earned money."

Shilpa Shetty had in a statement in the chargesheet differentiated her business dealings with that of her husband. She said that she was not aware of the application that has come under the police radar for uploading sexual content.

"I don't know anything about this (BOLLYFAME) OTT apart from this. I came to know today that porn videos made for Hotshot from Viaan company are sent to Pardeep Bakshi's Kenrin company," Shilpa had said in her statement.

"I have never asked what work Raj Kundra is doing because I am busy with my work and he never tells me things related to his work, because of this I do not know anything in this matter," she added.