Raj Kundra Played Key Role In Making Hotshots App, Sold To UK Firm But Continued Tracking?

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was a key member in developing the app 'Hotshots', which is a "video-on-demand service that provides premium digital entertainment", and used to be owned by Kundra's company, Republic has learnt, later corroborated by the Mumbai Police in its briefing. This information is another significant development in the information surrounding the arrest of Raj Kundra in porn racket since the app in question was being used as a platform to allegedly distribute pornographic content. The businessman has been termed the "key conspirator" by the Mumbai Police in the case.

How the 'Hotshots' app was used to distribute pornographic content

According to sources, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was "instrumental" in using the 'Hotshots' app to distribute the aforementioned explicit content. Umesh Kamat, who was arrested earlier, was questioned by the Mumbai Police for their investigation on the case. Kamat mentioned how he had been working for Kundra and that the latter had also hired two people to manage the 'Hotshots' app.

Kundra formed a company with Manan Vora, allegedly in order to have explicit videos from 'Hotshots' sent to another website. He also created several WhatsApp groups, of which he was the admin, and personally monitored details about the actors in these videos. Sources also revealed that Kundra would often closely monitor the accounts group, where discussions about transactions relating to these platforms would take place. Some of these chats have been accessed by Republic Media Network.

For further investigation, Mumbai Police also accessed Umesh Kamat's mails and mobile conversations and uncovered some more information. Emails sent to Raj Kundra about the Hotshots app were found, along with WhatsApp conversations on Umesh’s phone about the same.

More information on Kundra and the 'Hotshots' app

The 'Hotshots' app was taken forward by Raj Kundra's company Armers Prime Media Ltd. The app was then sold to Kenrin Ltd, and a transaction of $25,000 was made. While Kundra claimed to have been done with the app and had resigned from the company, sources claim that he was regularly taking updates relating to the financial transactions of this app. Kundra is said to have been in touch with Ryan Tharp, who was also arrested recently because of the scandal, to know about any transactions related to the app.

Sources also revealed that Raj Kundra would also allegedly use videos of men and women 'making out' and share them on social media while the profits made from these posts were sent to his company, Armers Prime Ltd. These videos were then sold to Kenrin Ltd, which is a UK based company.

