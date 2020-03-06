Raj Kundra Responds To Cheating Allegations By NRI; Calls It 'false Narrative'

A complaint of cheating has been lodged against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and a few others for allegedly duping an investor in a gold purchase scheme, as per reports. Complainant Sachin Joshi, a non-resident Indian (NRI), approached the Khar police alleging that he had been cheated by Satyug Gold Pvt Ltd, a gold trading company formerly headed by Shetty and Kundra.

According to the complainant, he had purchased nearly a kilo of gold for Rs 18.58 lakh from the company in a gold scheme in March 2014, he said. And, under the five-year plan, the buyer was offered a gold card at a discounted rate and promised a certain quantity of gold redeemable at the end of the term, he added. Joshi's term plan ended on March 25, 2019, and when he tried to redeem the card, he found that the company's office at Bandra Kurla Complex had allegedly shut down.

Raj Kundra responds to allegations

Raj Kundra has now issued an official statement rubbishing all the above allegations in this case. "Just stating facts to correct a false narrative that's doing rounds in the media. This is with reference to the news about a complaint filed by an NRI for losses suffered, following an investment in Satyug Gold Pvt Ltd.

"Firstly and most importantly, Shilpa and I have received no such complaint as claimed by the gentleman in question. The website has all the relevant details and contact information for those who want their queries answered. With all the assistance we've made available, it is quite underhanded to say that there was no remedy. I would request the media to perform a cursory fact check before publishing information and not be an accessory in misleading viewers and readers", read his statement.

Meanwhile, this is not the only case pending against Raj Kundra. Actor Poonam Pandey recently filed a complaint against him for receiving inappropriate calls over her number being registered on an app managed by Raj Kundra.

Kundra also appeared before the Enforcement Directorate over business deals with alleged D-Company members a few months ago.

