Rajiv Kapoor's Prayer Meet: Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor Attend

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, no fourth-day prayer meet was held for actor-director Rajiv Kapoor for "safety reasons", the Kapoor family said on Wednesday. On Friday, only family members held an intimate prayer meet for the late actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor at his residence.

Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Babita Kapoor, and others were seen at Rajiv’s house in Chembur on Friday. Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, died on Tuesday due to a heart attack, at the age of 58.

Actor Neetu Kapoor, the wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor's sister-in-law, shared a statement on Instagram. "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no Chautha held for the late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too," the family said in a statement. Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters -- Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, and Rima Jain. His sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year.

Rajiv Kapoor made his debut with the 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum but made his first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which was Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture. Zimmedar, released in 1990, was his last film as a hero. The late actor was set to return to the screen after 30 years with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar-backed upcoming sports drama Toolsidas Junior.

