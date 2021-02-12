Rajiv Kapoor's Death: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gets Nostalgic, Shares An Unseen Photo Of Him

Rajiv Kapoor's death has shaken the entire Kapoor family. All the family members had shared that the actor's chautha will not be held due to the pandemic circumstances. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram to share an unseen picture of her uncle on his Chautha. Take a look at Rajiv Kapoor's photos as Riddhima gets nostalgic.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram story featuring Rajiv Kapoor's unseen photos

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a few pictures of her uncle after Rajiv Kapoor's death. The family seemed quite disturbed after they revealed that they won't be having a Chautha for him. Riddhima shared an unseen picture of Rajiv as she placed a diya in front of the frame. In the picture, Rajiv looks happy and content. The second picture is from his active years in Bollywood. He posed for the camera as he wore a red and white t-shirt. Take a look at Rajiv Kapoor's photos on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram.

Image Source: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram

About Rajiv Kapoor's death

According to PTI, Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday, February 9, at the age of 58 due to a heart attack. Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor first shared the news of his demise on her social media. Despite the pandemic situation, all the family members attended Rajiv Kapoor's funeral, including Alia Bhatt. Actors like Sonali Bendre, Shahrukh Khan, Ashutosh, Chunky Pandey, Anu Malik, Prem Chopra also arrived at the Kapoor residency after listening to the unfortunate news.

Rajiv Kapoor's Bollywood career

Rajiv Kapoor made his debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum but made his debut as a lead actor in Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. He worked in several films as an actor like Aasman, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum Toh Chale Pardes. He then switched to direction and production and produced the film Henna which was directed by his elder brother Randhir and starred Rishi Kapoor. In 1996, he made his directorial debut with Prem Granth starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. He also produced Aa Ab Laut Chale directed by Rishi Kapoor.

