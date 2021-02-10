Throwback: Rajiv Kapoor Celebrating Christmas With Randhir Kapoor Will Make Fans Emotional

Veteran actor and director Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday, February 9. The actor who was 58 was rushed to the hospital after suffering a massive cardiac arrest and was declared dead on arrival. Members of the Kapoor family had gathered in Chembur to bid him farewell and a lot of Bollywood actors also went to offer their condolences to the family. A day after Rajiv Kapoor's sad demise, the video of the late actor and his brother from last years Christmas celebrations has been doing the rounds on social media.

Also Read: When Rajiv Kapoor Revealed Why His Career Did Not Soar And How He Was Projected

Rajiv Kapoor's Old Video Goes Viral

An old video of Rajiv Kapoor fondly known as Chimpu Kapoor has resurfaced on social media. In the video, we can see Rajiv Kapoor's brother, Randhir Kapoor and Chimpu Kapoor twinning with red t-shirts and donning a Santa hat. In the video, the brothers can be seen interacting with the media. The video was taken during last years Christmas celebrations which the entire Kapoor clan had celebrated together. In the video, we can also see Rajiv Kapoor holding and taking care of his big brother Randhir Kapoor. Check out the video below:

Also Read: Daily Ent Recap Feb 9: Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away And Other Important News

Rajiv Kapoor's Movies

Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum but rose to fame as a leading man with the blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which was Raj Kapoor''s last directorial venture. He went on to feature in films like Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast, Zalzala and Hum To Chale Pardes. Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a hero was 1990's Zimmedaar.

He then made a switch to production and direction. His first production was Henna, directed by eldest brother Randhir Kapoor and featuring Rishi Kapoor. In 1996 Rajiv Kapoor made his feature directorial debut with Prem Granth starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene. He also produced the Rishi Kapoor-directed 1999 romance drama Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

Also Read: What Happened To Fly Tatted? 'Black Ink Crew' Contestant Passes Away

The actor was set to return to movies after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Toolsidas Junior. The film announced in December 2020 was said to be a sports drama with Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Gives Glimpse Of Christmas Celebrations With Ranbir Kapoor And Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.