From Munnabhai MBBS To PK: Here Are Rajkumar Hirani's Best Movies To Binge

Rajkumar Hirani is among the best directors in the industry. He is a producer, editor and director. He was born on November 20, 1969. On the occasion of his birthday, here's a list of his best films.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

The sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is this film. The story revolves around Munna Bhai who embarks on a journey with Mahatma Gandhi in order to fight against a corrupt property dealer. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani along with others.

PK

Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saurabh Shukla starring PK was released in 2014. An alien arrives on Earth and loses his only device to return home. In a quest to find it, he finds how people live here and gives an idea of the harsh reality of the caste system in the country. The movie received a lot of appreciation and was the highest-grossing film of the year.

Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani’s recent release was Sanju. The movie was based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. It showed ups and downs in his life and a few of the famous controversies. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Sanjay Dutt and was praised for his performances. The movie was one of the most-awaited films, and hence the highest-grossing film of the year 2018.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Considered as one of the best comedy film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunil Dutt, and Rohini Hattangadi. The story revolved around a local gangster Munna Bhai, who hides his real identity and fakes being a doctor, in front of his parents. Situations get tense when he actually has to become a doctor due to uncertain events. The film is said to be a revival for Sanjay Dutt’s career. He won a Filmfare Award for this role.

3 idiots

Showing the issue of youngsters and their struggle in education, the movie is said to be one of the best films in the industry. It had a stellar cast of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani. The movie shows two friends, who are searching for their long lost companion. They recall the memories as they go on a quest to find him. The film received several awards and was the first film to reach the ₹200 crore mark in Bollywood.

