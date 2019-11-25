Rajkummar Rao On His Past Regrets, "bad" Script Choices And Plans For The Future

Rajkummar Rao is one of the actors from Bollywood who is known to play impactful roles in content-rich films. Many of the actor's films have been socially relevant and full of emotional weight and impactful themes. The actor recently featured in the film Made In China, where he was praised for playing the role of a Gujarati businessman. Made In China too was based on themes that are often considered a taboo in Indian society. Rajkummar Rao was recently interviewed by an entertainment portal where he was asked about his preference of roles and if he ever regretted any movies he worked in.

Rajkummar Rao on his diverse role choices

Even though Rajkummar is a popular actor with a large fan base, the actor has stated, on various occasions, his preference to even take on supporting roles if he finds the project compelling. Rajkummar believes in taking the opportunity at hand as long as the script is good. He added that he does not really look for anything else and that he does not demand the lead role in any film.

He also said that he is a greedy actor who would love to play the most impactful role. However, he also knows that it is not possible every single time. So he believes that one should not stop working if one does not get the lead role. Instead, one should try and make the most out of the roles being offered and make it as impactful as possible.

Rajkummar on his choice of films

Rajkummar is known for playing a variety of roles in a multitude of genres. From Love Sex Aur Dhokha to Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar's role choice is one that is diverse. The actor said that he purposely chooses different films to avoid saturation. According to him, as long as he is a part of different stories, he does not feel saturated or insecure.

He also added that he cannot control his future, and therefore he likes to live in the present. If things go against him in the future, he will accept it even if it is a nightmare. However, he says that he would not spoil his present due to tension for the future, but when the hard times come, he said that he will be prepared.

Rajkummar on films he regrets

Upon being asked this question, Rajkummar admited that he indeed does regret working in a few of his projects. He says that he regreted working in one or two of his films, but refused to name them. He added that he worked in those films for unspecified emotional reasons. Finally, he said that he does not regret losing out on any good films.

