Rajkummar Rao Asks Patralekhaa To Fill His 'Maang'; Fans React To Their 'precious' Bond

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding ceremony was everything dreamy, with the celebrity duo penning heartfelt speeches for each other, sharing joyous moments during their varmala and phera ceremony and more, which left netizens teary-eyed. Rajkummar Rao recently shared a video clip from their nuptials in Chandigarh, featuring some of the best moments from the event. Amid all the beautiful instances, what took the internet by storm are the last few seconds from the clip.

After Rajkummar puts sindoor (vermilion) on Patralekhaa's upper forehead, the actor asks his partner to do the same. Bringing a twist to the erstwhile tradition, Rajkummar quips, "Tum bhi laga do”. This is followed by Patralekhaa doing the deed and this heartwarming instance has netizens shedding joyful tears.

Patralekhaa filling Rajkummar's maang leaves netizens awestruck

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, November 21, the Hum Do Hamare Do actor shared the wedding clip, wherein he could be heard saying "Honestly it's been 10-11 years but it feels like we just started dating, we just love each other's company so much. So we thought let's just do it, let's be husband and wife." It was followed by Patralekhaa's speech, with fleeting glimpses as they tied the knot. For the caption, he wrote, "Sharing a glimpse of the most beautiful day of our lives with all of you". Take a look

With fans already swooning over their wedding pictures, the video has given them another reason to celebrate the newlyweds. One user noted "The filmy man couldn't get a more filmy wedding, congratulations", while another mentioned "So precious...I am in love with you guys." Others also flocked their comments section and dropped red heart emoticons.

Rajkummar Rao had earlier taken to his Instagram and shared first pictures from his wedding and wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond[sic]." The couple received wishes from celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Farah Khan, Priyanka Chopra among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RAJKUMMAR_RAO)