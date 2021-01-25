Rajkummar Rao Has A Question About 'new House In New City', Netizens React

Rajkummar Rao who is currently enjoying the positive reviews of his latest release The White Tiger, took to his Twitter handle to ask an important question. "What to do if someone thinks of getting a new home in a new city? Any idea?," Rao wrote.

Within minutes of posting this, Netizens came up with their own answers — some witty, some hilarious. Actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Take it without thinking… the market price is down and the registration percentage is also." One user wrote, "Contact a real estate person, he will get the house."

Khayalo me hi le Lena chahiya Ghar..😁😁 — Swasushilkumar (@SwatiSushilkum1) January 25, 2021

Bagair soche samjhe lelo.... market price down Hai aur registration percentage bhi ☺️ — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 25, 2021

You look at various factors. Safety, ease of travel, social factors etc. Every individual has varied needs where it comes to 'home'. For example, a student would want to move to a city with nightlife/ education. A middle aged guy would look at job opportunities, seniors rest. — Sandeep Satarkar (@S3andeep) January 25, 2021

Kisi Real Estate wale se contact kre vo ghar dila dega 😊 — 𝐈𝐦𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐤𝐡 (@MrImranShaikh) January 25, 2021

Look in your network for a trusted real estate agent. Visit the place and try to understand the environment accordingly your needs. Do a market study of historical buying and selling price. — SaheliK (@SaheliKar) January 25, 2021

The White Tiger, the screen adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, released on Netflix on January 22. The English-language drama is directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame.

The White Tiger marks the first lead role of actor Adarsh Gourav, known for films like My Name is Khan, Mom, and Netflix series Leila. Gourav's Balram is the film's protagonist, who works as a driver for Ashok, a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao.

From being ridiculed by his employers for his underprivileged background and forcing him to take the fall for a crime, he didn't commit to becoming a successful entrepreneur -- the trailer gives a sneak-peek into Balram's journey. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Ashok. She is also serving as an executive producer on the film along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

