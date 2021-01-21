Rajkummar Rao Thanks Director Ramin Bahrani For 'The White Tiger'

Rajkummar Rao on Thursday took to his social media handle to share a picture of 'captain' Ramin Bahrani and thanked the director for giving him the character Ashok in The White Tiger. Rao wrote that he wouldn't have missed out this 'golden opportunity' of working with Bahrani.

The White Tiger, the screen adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, is slated to arrive on Netflix on January 22. The English-language drama is directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame.

Our Captain #RaminBahrani. There was no way in the world I would have missed out on this golden opportunity to work wid this amazing man & to be a part of his vision in #TheWhiteTiger. Thank u for giving me #Ashok & making me an integral part of Balram’s journey in #TWT. @netflix pic.twitter.com/mXDGHBcFI8 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 21, 2021

The White Tiger marks the first lead role of actor Adarsh Gourav, known for films like My Name is Khan, Mom and Netflix series Leila. Gourav's Balram is the film's protagonist, who works as a driver for Ashok, a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao.

From being ridiculed by his employers for his underprivileged background and forcing him to take the fall for a crime he didn't commit to becoming a successful entrepreneur -- the trailer gives a sneak-peek into Balram's journey. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Ashok. She is also serving as an executive producer on the film along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Chopra Jonas had earlier described The White Tiger as a "powerful film" which will entertain the viewers and also make them uncomfortable. Netflix has produced the movie in association with Mukul Deora.

