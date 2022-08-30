After entertaining his fans with the cop thriller Hit: The First Case, Rajkummar Rao is now all set to star in another crime thriller Monica O My Darling. The actor's fans have been waiting for a glimpse into the upcoming film, which will also star Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikander Kher. Recently, Netflix dropped the first ever teaser of the movie and left its fans intrigued with its mysterious plot.

As a part of their 'Har Din Filmy' slate, where they showcase the upcoming content, Netflix India dropped the first-ever teaser of its upcoming film Monica O My Darling. The short clip begins with Rajkummar Rao's character telling Akansha Ranjan, who will play the role of Nikki, about the place he belongs. The Stree star says how he is from a very small town whose name Nikki would have not even heard. He says, "I have to tell you something. I have grown up in a very small town. You would not have even heard of its name, Angola." In her response, Nikki says, "Angola? Sounds exotic."

The scene is followed by Rao playing with some machine operated by his watch after which Huma Qureshi's mysterious character is revealed. She greets the actor by saying "Mr Jayant" and then offers him a beverage and assures him, "It is just tea, not poison." While Qureshi gives away major boss lady vibes, she leaves the viewers intrigued with her performance. Radhika Apte is further introduced as she teaches Rao how to narrate a story. Sikander Kher also makes an appearance and refers him as "Prince of Angola." In the end, Qureshi could be heard talking to Rao as she tells him that she is interested in only his story.

More about Monica O My Darling

Directed by Vasan Bala, the upcoming mystery thriller is backed by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Akansha Ranjan and Sikander Kher. While the makers have not unveiled its release date yet, the film is scheduled to hit the OTT giant later this year.

