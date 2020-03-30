Rajkummar Rao Praised For Not Disclosing The Amount He Donated For Covid Relief

Rajkummar Rao has been the latest personality to provide financial support to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the Coronavirus Pandemic. However, the fact that Rajkummar Rao did not reveal how much he is contributing really touched his fans. This gesture by the Trapped actor was praised on Twitter by his fans and well-wishers.

Rajkummar Rao praised for not disclosing the amount he donated

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, several government authorities have come forward to lend support to those who have been affected the most due to the lockdown. Prominent actors and industrialists have also lent financial support to help the country in their endeavour to combat against the virus. While several celebrities tweeted about their donation, they also mentioned the amount they will be donating to the funds.

It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind🇮🇳❤️ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 29, 2020

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, revealed that he too will be donating to the Prime Minister's relief fund, the Chief Minister's relief fund, and also Zomato’s campaign to feed India. The actor did not reveal how much he will be donating in figures by maintaining anonymity and fulfilling his part as well. This gesture by Rajkummar was received with tremendous praise by his fans and followers over social media. Rajkummar Rao mentioned that he has done his bit and urged his followers to lend their support in whatever way they can as well.

Smart work. Don’t disclose the amount you donated! — obaid ahmed (@obaid42) March 29, 2020

No figures? Seems you donna wanna compete with numbers — The Political Satire (@politikalsatire) March 29, 2020

Great job ... 👍👍👍 — Aditya shriramwar (@adityadshr) March 29, 2020

Well done raju ban gaya gentleman — Beingshabzz (@coolshalabh2010) March 29, 2020

