Uttar Pradesh Government Designates JPSI As Shelter For Migrants Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday stated that the JPSI (Jaypee Sports International Ltd) Sports City on Yamuna Expressway will be used as a shelter home for those migrants who are fleeing to the state from New Delhi.

READ: Coronavirus: Centre Sets Up 11 Response Groups With PMO & Cabinet Secretariat Members

Shelter for migrants

कोरोना वायरस महामारी से संघर्ष में सरकार व समाज की सम्मिलित शक्ति की आवश्यकता है।



मेरी आप सभी से अपील है कि 'मुख्यमंत्री पीड़ित सहायता कोष' द्वारा पीड़ितों की सहायता व उन्हें राहत प्रदान करने हेतु अपनी सामर्थ्य के अनुसार सहयोग करें और हम सभी के इस महासंघर्ष को शक्ति प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/3HSdy89Yx5 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 29, 2020

Gautam Budh Nagar District in a circular said, "JPSI Sports City, Yamuna Expressway along with their building and other resources have been designed as shelter homes with immediate effect for the medical treatment, food and lodging of people of the district or other states, who are destitute in Gautam Budh Nagar."

READ: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures People Of Basic Amenities & Health Facilities Amid Lockdown

Thousands of migrant workers started walking towards their villages in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand after all transport services were suspended and PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in across the country. The UP government has assured 1000 buses to ferry these workers, with other states also making their arrangements.

Since Thursday evening, thousands of these workers have gathered at Anand Vihar bus station in the national capital, waiting for the transport back to their villages.

READ: Health Advisory Issued For Elderly Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; Mentions Do's & Don'ts

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has set up "Team-11" comprising of as many inter-departmental committees to fight the coronavirus spread and its multi-lateral fallouts on multiple fronts ranging from ensuring medicare to victims to the supply of essentials and tackle long marches of jobless workers back home.

Each of the committees will be headed by a senior bureaucrat of the state while the chief minister himself will be the head of the Team 11, an official statement said. "The CM has constituted "Team- 11" to monitor the situation arising out of the coronavirus spread as per the specific responsibilities assigned to them," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said.

(with input from agencies)

READ: Two Indian Army Officers With Travel History Test Positive For Coronavirus