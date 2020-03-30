Prasar Bharti Busts website's Fake-news About India Extending 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

India's state broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Monday came down heavily on a news website after it published a report stating that the Modi government could extend the 21-day lockdown imposed to reduce the spread of novel Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Prasar Bharati News Service responded to the article by 'The Print' and called it "Fake News"

'No such plan of extending the lockdown'

The tweet further said, "PBNS got in touch with the Cabinet Secretary on this news article. The Cabinet Secretary expressed surprise & said that there is no such plan of extending the lockdown."

FAKE NEWS ALERT 🚨



PBNS got in touch with the Cabinet Secretary on this news article.



The Cabinet Secretary expressed surprise & said that there is no such plan of extending the lockdown. https://t.co/CrLlp6f7X5 — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 30, 2020

News agency ANI quoted Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on the reports on extending lockdown saying, "I’m surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown"

I’m surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on reports of extending #CoronavirusLockdown (file pic) pic.twitter.com/xYuoZkgM5e — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Government Sources have confirmed to Republic TV that no decision has been taken yet to extend the lockdown. Sources said that the situation is fluid. And the decision to extend the lockdown will be taken after considering the number of Coronavirus cases around April 10.

There are 1,024 positive cases of novel Coronavirus in India and the death toll reached 27 on Sunday, according to the latest official figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19 cases across the world has surpassed 6,90,000 and there have been over 33,034 coronavirus-related deaths as on Sunday.

