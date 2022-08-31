Rajkummar Rao is receiving immense love from fans, family members as well as film industry colleagues on his 38th birthday on Wednesday, August 31. The Kai Po Che star's wife Patralekhaa also shared a special post for the birthday boy, wishing him a 'magical' year ahead. Her birthday post received a lot of sweet reactions from fans, while Rajkummar Rao himself responded by thanking his 'love'.

Rajkummar Rao gets the sweetest birthday wish from wife Patralekhaa

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 31, Patralekhaa shared some stunning pictures of Rajkummar, seemingly from a new photoshoot. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Raj. I love you. May this year be everything magical. @rajkummar_rao." Take a look.

Reacting to her special mention, Rajkummar wrote, "Thank you so much my love. I Love You." Actor Maanvi Gagroo also took to the comments section and mentioned, "Happy birthday Raj, @patralekhaa how lucky you are to be surrounded by Virgos."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony last year. The couple dated each other for over a decade and got married on November 15. They dropped snaps on Instagram and wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

Apart from Patralekhaa, Rajkummar's Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram story and shared a sweet birthday wish, while director duo Raj & DK too wished the star.

More on Rajkummar Rao's work front

The actor will be seen in the crime thriller Monica O My Darling alongside Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikandar Kher. Directed by Vasan Bala, the upcoming mystery thriller is backed by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil. He also has Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming social drama Bheed alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline. Lastly, he will be sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.