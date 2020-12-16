Rajkummar Rao Reminds Everyone That 'Mask Is The Only Vaccine' Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to request his fans to wear mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He wrote that while everyone is waiting for the vaccine, COVID-19 is still there and 'wear mask' when you are stepping out.

Rao asserted that 'Mask is the only vaccine' for now till the main vaccine comes. "Vaccine ke intezaar mein... Covid hai, Gaya nahi hai abhi, be patient and wear that mask whenever you step out. Mask is the only vaccine for now," he wrote.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.32 lakh with 26,382 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.56 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

COVID-19 in India

The total coronavirus infection tally mounted to 99,32,547, while the death toll rose to 1,44,096 with 387 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,56,449, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.21 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 10th consecutive day.

Rajkummar Rao shows off his chiseled body; says 'need to get a new body & new mindset'

In terms of his work, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film Chhalaang (2020). The actor is also set to star in Badhaai Do, the next film in the Badhaai Ho! franchise, and said the shoot for the project will begin early next year. "It is not a sequel. It is a great franchise. We are taking it forward with a different story and characters," Rao said in an interview with PTI. Badhaai Ho!, directed by Amit Sharma, is 2018 a comedy drama about a middle age couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing unexpected pregnancy. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Surekha Sikri.

Rajkummar Rao plays chess with 'master player' Paresh Rawal, shares picture from set

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.