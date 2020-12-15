Rajkummar Rao Shows Off His Chiseled Body; Says 'need To Get A New Body & New Mindset'

Rajkummar Rao recently took to Instagram to show off his chiselled body. The actor also added a motivational yet cryptic caption with his post and mentioned that he 'needed to get a new body' and 'mindset'. Many fans commented that the actor looked wonderful in the post. Check it out:

Rajkummar Rao's photo

In the post, fans cans spot the actor in a gym, shirtless. Rajkummar has a poker face in the picture and is seen lifting some heavyweights. He also looks in shape and his biceps also look quite toned. The actor also added a small caption with his post and mentioned that 'To get a new look for a new character', he needed to get a new body and a new mindset.

Many fans and admirers of the actor liked the post and mentioned that the actor looked very fit. Other fans just left encouraging emojis for the actor in the comments section. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

Rajkummar is very active on his Instagram and keeps uploading pictures of himself and his friends and family quite often. In a recent post, fans can spot the actor with Patralekhaa. The post is captioned 'Hum' (us) and showcases a selfie of the two. Many fans commented that Rajkummar looked a lot like the cricketer Virat Kholi. Other fans just left heart emojis in the comments. Take a look at his post:

In another post, fans can spot the actor sitting in front of a garden wall. The picture looks quite aesthetic and added in his caption that looking for new captions every day was quite a problem. Many fans commended the actor's caption and the picture. Take a look:

In terms of his work, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film Chhalaang (2020). The film directed by Hansal Mehta and cast Rajkummar Rao as Mahender "Montu" Singh Hooda, Nushrat Bharucha as Neelima "Neelu" Mehra & Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Inder Mohan Singh. The movie received praise from fans and critics. Rajkummar also has new unnamed projects lined up.

