Rajkummar Rao Plays Chess With 'master Player' Paresh Rawal, Shares Picture From Set

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to share a picture with 'Master player' Paresh Rawal as they indulged in a game of chess. "Shatranj ke khiladi with the master player Paresh Rawal Sir," Rao captioned the picture.

The two will be seen in Abhishek Jain's film Second Innings. Some reports suggest that the movie's title is Hum Do Hamare Do. Official statement is still awaited. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon and Ratna Pathak Shah. The movie will be about a couple 'whose lives completely topple' after they adopt.

Patralekhaa enjoys her 'sweet nothings' moments with beau Rajkummar Rao, see pic

Rajkummar Rao's work

Actor Rajkummar Rao's new movie Ludo recently launched on Netflix. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and casts Abhishek Bachchan as Batukeshwar “Bittu” Tiwari, Aditya Roy Kapur as Akash Chauhan, Rajkummar Rao as Alok Kumar “Alu” Gupta, Rohit Suresh Saraf as Rahul Awasthi, and Pankaj Tripathi as Rahul Satyendra “Sattu” Tripathi. Ludo has been hailed as one of the best Rajkummar Rao's movies.

Ratna Pathak Shah to replace Dimple Kapadia in 'Hum Do Humare Do' cast? Details here

The actor is also set to star in Badhaai Do, the next film in the Badhaai Ho! franchise, and said the shoot for the project will begin early next year. "It is not a sequel. It is a great franchise. We are taking it forward with a different story and characters," Rao said in an interview with PTI. Badhaai Ho!, directed by Amit Sharma, is 2018 a comedy drama about a middle age couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, facing unexpected pregnancy. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Surekha Sikri.



Meanwhile, Chhalaang released on November 13 on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Ila Arun and Jatin Sharma in pivotal roles.

Rao will also be seen in Rooh-Afza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.