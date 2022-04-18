Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra Wrap Up Filming Of Hindi Remake 'HIT: The First Case'

After shooting for their upcoming film HIT: The First Case extensively, actors Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra have finally wrapped up the filming. The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep P Rathore. The upcoming film is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same title.

The two stars started shooting for the film last year in September and now the team is celebrating the wrap. Announcing the shoot wrap of HIT, Sanya Malhotra shared pictures from the last day on sets where she, Rajkummar Rao, and the rest of the cast and crew of the film can be seen celebrating with a cake.

While thanking the entire team for some amazing memories on the sets, she wrote, “HIT - The First Case ka wrap with some. It has been an amazing journey, can't wait to bring you this mystery thriller, HIT - The First Case.” In one of the pictures, Sanya along with Rajkummar can be seen eating ice candy with the director while the other were some of the fun moments spent with the group.

For the unversed, HIT – The First Case is described as a “gripping tale of a cop, who is on the trail of a missing girl”. The upcoming film marks the first collaboration of Malhotra and Rao, who had featured in Anurag Basu’s crime anthology Ludo in different segments.

On the other hand, Rajkummar also shared a special post and told fans “see you soon” as he wrapped up HIT. HIT stands for Homicide Intervention Team. Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma played lead roles in the Telugu film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from HIT, Rajkummar who will next be seen in Guns and Gulaabs is directed by The Family Man creative duo Raj & DK. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of the series which also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra will next be seen in Kathal where she will be seen playing a cop.

IMAGE: Instagram/sanyamalhotra_