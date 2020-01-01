Rajkummar Rao Unrecognizable In 'unbelievable' Cross-dressing Look, Internet Stunned

Filmmaker Anurag Basu recently announced that his upcoming comedy anthology is titled "Ludo", and the film will hit the theatres on April 24 this year. The movie features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Pankaj Tripathi. And now the National award-winning actor took to his Instagram handle to share his unbelievable look from the film and wished his fans a happy new year.

Rao shared two pictures — one, where he cross-dresses and looks absolutely unrecognizable dressed as a lady and two, where he is in a retro mode sitting on a bike. Rao's girlfriend Patralekhaa dropped a comment with 'starry-eyed' emojis and director Amar Kaushik called it a 'Dhamaka'.

One fan wrote: "Tbh the first time i saw this picture, i thought it was @kritisanon," while another said he looked like Alia Bhatt. Many left an "Oh My God" comment on the picture. One user said, "You look better than a girl."

About Ludo

Anurag took to Instagram to share the title, release date and first poster of the movie. "Let's play #Ludo! In cinemas, 24th April, 2020," he wrote alongside the poster of the film. Last year there were reports that probably Ludo is a sequel to Basu's 'Life in a Metro' but he had then clarified and said, "It has multiple plots, but it is not a sequel to Life In A… Metro. The genre and story are totally different and fresh."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the movie centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. Besides Kumar, Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar are also attached as co-producers.

(With PTI inputs)

